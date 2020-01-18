Biden Campaign Stops in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- Prominent supporters of Joe Biden made a stop in North Augusta Friday. Part of a statewide bus tour in South Carolina called the South Carolina Soul of the Nation, the tour features visits to historically black colleges and beauty shops and barber shops like Big Rod’s Barbershop on Edgefield Road.

Speakers on behalf of the Biden Campaign included Mayor Randall L. Woodfin of Birmingham, actor Sean Patrick Thomas, state representative Bill Clyburn and Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens. The event was hosted by Antjuan Seawright, a political strategist in the Palmetto State.

They spoke to several dozen attendees about why they support former Vice President Biden and encouraged them to vote for him in the upcoming Democratic Primary Election.

Thomas said that he feels Biden cares for all of the people of this country and is the best choice for president.

“Now, I grew up in Delaware, which is, you know, not the most integrated place. Joe Biden and his family make you feel like they’re your friends, like they’re your neighbor. He really cares and he empathizes and he takes everyone in.”

If you missed this event and want to know when the next one is, click HERE to find out what events the Biden Campaign has planned int he future.

LATEST NEWS STORIES