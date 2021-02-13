Beech Island child death under investigation, found unresponsive in pool

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner is investigating the death of a Beech Island Child.

On Saturday, February 13, the Coroner’s Office responded to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia regarding the death of a North Augusta child.

The incident occurred February 6 at 2 p.m. at a home on Grady Lane in Beech Island.

5-year-old Riggs Lindsay was reportedly found unresponsive in the swimming pool, and was then transported by EMS to the hospital.

An autopsy will take place Monday morning in Newberry.

Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.