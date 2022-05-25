Aiken, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has received notification of a failure from AT&T to incoming 911 calls from landline phones.

There aren’t currently any issues with mobile devices calling 911 regardless of the mobile carrier.

AT&T communications personnel are working on getting their landline system back to normal functions. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office will send an update as soon as the system is restored.

For those without a mobile phone who need to use a landline to call in case of emergency, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF that callers who can’t access 911 during this outage can call (803) 648-6811.