Arrest made in 2020 murder of USC Aiken student

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the murder of a USC Aiken student.

23-year-old Chandler Deshawn Mann is charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During Violent Crime.

Mann is accused of killing 20-year-old Jeremiah Duncan.

Duncan, a student of USC Aiken, was found in his vehicle, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, on February 4, 2020 at the intersection of Gunter Road and Talatha Church Road.

Mann was arrested on Friday February 5 of this year, on an unrelated investigation where he is charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, and Possession of a Weapon during Violent Crime.

“It is important for citizens to know that this investigation is far from over,” said Sheriff Michael Hunt. “It is our greatest hope that this arrest will bring some comfort to Jeremiah’s family as we continue to investigate this case.”