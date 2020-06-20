Aiken’s Public Pool at Smith-Hazel now back open

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The pool at the Smith-Hazel park is officially back open! Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, June 19.

“I just get bored at home, so I just come here every day,” Allen Cummings told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about coming to the brand-new pool. “It’s hot I’m out here with my mom and my sister, my little sister,” Landon Dikes added.

One the lifeguards on duty, making sure little ones and adults alike are safe, is Robert Morris. He has had his eyes on the water at Smith-Hazel since being a little boy. “When I was a kid, I grew up here at Smith Hazel, and I’d spend a lot of time at the pool. And so it’s just great to see all these kids have the same experience that I did when I was a kid,” he said.

Replacing the old outdated place that Morris remembers has been in the works since 2018. Now, thanks to the $1.25 million project, funded through capital project sales tax money, there are more than 3,000 square feet of space with room for new features like slides and spray jets.

“We just found out about this pool yesterday and we love it. It’s great,” Chris Matthews said.

The way we enjoy the warmer weather at Smith-Hazel looking a little different this year thanks to COVID-19. “We are doing six feet apart [with the chairs], and then in the pool, we’re just letting people do whatever they want to do,” Lifeguard Megan Callahan shared.

The brand-new pool and bathhouse are making those like Travon Spain create even more memories in the All America City. “I’m going to swim and enjoy my stay,” he added.

It’s at 416 Kershaw Street Northeast.

Fees do apply:

☀️$1 City Residents

☀️$2 Non-Residents

☀️Family passes available

☀️Must be 13 years of age to enter unaccompanied

The hours are Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: – 1-5 p.m. & 6-8 p.m.