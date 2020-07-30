Aiken’s Makin’ 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another CSRA event.
Aiken’s Makin’ has been cancelled for this year.
The event planners say that, while the event is cancelled, you should still support the local vendors.
You can find more information by clicking HERE.
Earlier this month, another local tradition was called off due to the pandemic. Augusta’s annual Arts in the Heart Festival is now set to take place in September of 2021.
MORE: Arts in the Heart Festival Cancelled for 2020
