Aiken’s Makin’ 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another CSRA event.

Aiken’s Makin’ has been cancelled for this year.

The event planners say that, while the event is cancelled, you should still support the local vendors.

Earlier this month, another local tradition was called off due to the pandemic. Augusta’s annual Arts in the Heart Festival is now set to take place in September of 2021.

