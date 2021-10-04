Aiken Regional Medical Centers to lessen visitation restrictions

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Beginning Wednesday, October 6, Aiken Regional Medical Centers will lessen visitation restrictions. The visitation hours will be updated to 9:00 am – 9:00 pm.

The updated guidelines are as follows:

Emergency Department (ED): one visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during visiting hours.

one visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during visiting hours. Inpatient areas are permitted one visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage the visitor to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day.

are permitted one visitor per day during visiting hours. The visitor is limited to the patient’s room with minimal movement throughout the hospital. We also encourage the visitor to stay as long as they’d like during visiting hours, refraining from multiple visits in one day. Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor in total (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.

new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor in total (deemed a support person). Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing. Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with

cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult visitor that is permitted to stay overnight.

can be accompanied by one adult visitor that is permitted to stay overnight. Intensive Care Unit (ICU): no visitors are permitted.

no visitors are permitted. Progressive Care Unit (PCU): no visitors are permitted.

no visitors are permitted. A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be

is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted. Outpatient Testing/Surgery: one visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up.

one visitor may accompany a patient. Surgery visitors may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle, or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up. Behavioral Health: no visitors are permitted.

These visitation guidelines and screening protocols apply to the following:

Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services

Business and Industry

Cancer Care Institute of Carolina

Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center

Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children)

Palmetto Pediatric Center

Southside Imaging

Surgery Center of Aiken

Women’s Breast Health and Imaging

Wound Healing Institute of Carolina

Visitors must be at least 18 years of age.