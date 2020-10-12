Aiken Regional Medical Center back online after cyber attack

(WJBF) – Universal Health Services is back online after a late September cyberattack.

All UHS hospitals in the U.S. were affected, including Aiken Regional.

The attack forced the company’s IT department to shutdown the network forcing hospitals to use methods such as paper receipts in order to keep business running, as well as keeping patient and employee data safe.

That data, by all indications, was never accessed or misused says a release from UHS.

