(WJBF) – Universal Health Services is back online after a late September cyberattack.
All UHS hospitals in the U.S. were affected, including Aiken Regional.
The attack forced the company’s IT department to shutdown the network forcing hospitals to use methods such as paper receipts in order to keep business running, as well as keeping patient and employee data safe.
That data, by all indications, was never accessed or misused says a release from UHS.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Aiken Regional Medical Center back online after cyber attack
- Early voting seeing long lines across Georgia
- Apple event could include smaller iPhone, 5G announcement
- Timeline of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping, murder
- Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
- Snoop Dogg: ‘Drop those ballots like they’re hot’ in your local drop box
- VIDEO: 20 Burmese Pythons, 585 rats, and 46 rabbits seized from Holladay home
- Facebook bans Holocaust denial posts