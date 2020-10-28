One suspect in custody, one wanted in murder of 12-year-old Aiken boy

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety has announced that one suspect is in custody and another is on the run in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old boy.

Edward “Chevy” McKenzie Jr. was shot to death on October 10 in a drive-by shooting at his home in the 1400 block of Wyman Street.

Edward ‘Chevy’ McKenzie Jr.

25-year-old Hykeem Hampton has been arrested and charged with murder the murder of Chevy. He is charged with Murder, Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. He’s currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Police are still searching for 31-year-old Demetrius Williams. Authorities say Williams will face the same charges as Hampton once taken into custody. Williams is considered armed and dangerous.

Two other people, Erica Smith and Tashia Limehouse have also been arrested and charged with being accessories to the murder of Chevy.

Erica Smith (left), Tashia Limehouse (right)

“I want to commend and say thank you to our officers of public safety. To the men and women who work so diligently and made this a priority so that we are standing here today,” said Mayor Rick Osbon.

Demetrius Williams is still on the run. If you have any information, please call Aiken Public Safety immediately.

Hykeem Hampton

Demetrius Williams

Erica Smith

Tashia Limehouse

MORE TOP STORIES: