AIKEN, Sc (WJBF) – An Aiken murder suspect has been found not guilty.

In 2017, Tobias Thomas was arrested for the murder of Kaliel Bey.

Earlier this month he was found not guilty in a court of law.

We spoke to the an investigator with Aiken Public Safety who says they stand by their arrest of Thomas.

They’ll review the case but at this time they say they don’t have any other potential leads in this case.

