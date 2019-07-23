Aiken man facing criminal sexual conduct with minor charge

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken, South Carolina man is facing a criminal sexual conduct charge following an incident with a minor.

Thomas Layden, 33, is charged with third-degree sex/criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to arrest records.

An incident report reveals authorities met with the victim’s mother and grandmother who said the juvenile began making sexual gestures saying that what the suspect do to her. She also began acting out at school for unexplained reasons. The pair said that they first learned of what happened on February 18.

The victim identified Layden as the suspect. He was arrested Sunday.

The 33-year-old is currently being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Recently, NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with child advocates on signs of child sexual abuse to look out for.

Other helpful links: