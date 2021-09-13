Aiken man arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and domestic violence

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested on 10 charges of child sexual exploitation of a minor and a domestic violence charge.

On August 27th, an officer responded to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a domestic issue. The victim said 41-year-old Jamal R. Justice attacked her on the 9000 block of Gregory Drive. The victim said Justice hit her in the face and pushed her into the coffee table. He then began throwing things at her and threatened to kill her.

Justice then tried to push the victim down the porch stairs and grabbed her by the neck. As he grabbed her by the throat, he broke her necklace. The victim says as she was leaving, Justice also kicked her dog in the face.

According to the police report, the officer did not notice any injuries on the victim and she wasn’t complaining of any. Justice faces charges of Domestic Violence in the 3rd Degree.

When deputies did a warrant check on Justice, they found he was wanted on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in the 3rd degree dating back to January 29, 2021. Justice was found to be in possession of 10 images of young girls from the ages of two to ten performing sexual acts on adult men. There were no other details available in this case.

Justice was arrested September 11, 2021.