Aiken investigators search for runaway teen

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety Investigators are searching for a runaway teen.
13-year-old Laylonie Pruitt reportedly ran away from a family member’s home while in Department of Social Services custody on October 9.
Investigators believe Laylonie could be with an unidentified black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows.
Laylonie is currently listed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database.
She is described as a light skinned black female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately five feet, six inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds.
If you have any information, please contact investigators at 803-642-7620
