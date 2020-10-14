Aiken investigators search for runaway teen

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety Investigators are searching for a runaway teen.

13-year-old Laylonie Pruitt reportedly ran away from a family member’s home while in Department of Social Services custody on October 9.

Investigators believe Laylonie could be with an unidentified black male who drives a white sedan with tinted windows.

Laylonie is currently listed in the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children database.

She is described as a light skinned black female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately five feet, six inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 803-642-7620

