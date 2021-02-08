Aiken gym shows simple at home exercises that can help during the pandemic

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – With the pandemic, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re getting adequate exercise. We stopped in at “Workout Anytime Aiken” to find out what the gym is doing during the pandemic to keep people safe and help you workout at home.

What is Workout Anytime Aiken?

“We provide our members with a personal workout service at a convenient location to workout 24.7. So, especially now, where people are worried about safety and concentration an area we provide a gym that’s open 24/7. So, if you are uncomfortable with working out with a lot of people here, you can come early in the morning, late at night, or in the middle of the afternoon, which is usually the slow times for the gym,” says owner, Lou Puleo.

What’s it like now if someone comes into the gym? Some people are concerned about social distancing. What’s it like when you come in to ‘Workout Anytime Aiken’?

“We’ve always stressed cleanliness and safety. That’s the number one priority. Obviously, the pandemic has caused all gyms, and especially us, to move to a different operating procedure. My staff is constantly cleaning. Every hour we go around and clean all the machines, the locker rooms…everything gets cleaned by the hour,” says Lou.

We’re here for something kind of fun today. As New Year’s has come and gone, everyone makes New Year’s resolutions and right around now is when people start dropping the resolutions and what’s something people always make a resolution on: exercising. But you guys are going to give us some tips on some workouts at home. What tips do you want to give people so they can stay healthy?

“We want our folks to be happy. We want our community to be happy and healthy. The problem with exercise and the way people view exercise is they look at it as a regimented structure and it doesn’t have to be. As long as you’re moving, as long as you’re not sitting at your desk for 8 hours a day, as long as you’re moving you can get healthy and that’s what we’re trying to achieve,” says Lou.

Lou set us up with one of his employees, Seth Huff. He showed us how you can do some workouts at home with just a chair.

Alright, Seth is going to show us some cool at-home workouts that your guys can do from the comfort of your own home.

“So, today I’m going to take you through a 4 exercise, super simple and effective home body weight workout with the only thing is needed is a chair. First, we’re going to do single leg box squats. Then we’re going to move on to dips, then decline push ups, and finally we’re going to finish off with a little bit of core exercise: feet elevated crunches…now its super fast, super efficient, and if done in three rounds until failure, you’ll see some awesome, results,” says Seth.

“First exercise is single leg box squats. Basically, you want to take your chair, you want to elevate one of your legs – fully extended and locked out. You just want to squat down and explode up. That will really help strengthen your glut and hamstring area, as well as your quad. It will also help with your balance and stability, as well,” says Seth.

And how long are you supposed to do this for?

“Until failure or you can’t do anymore. Then you would switch legs and repeat,” says Seth.

“Our next exercise is body weight dip. Body weight dips are very easy. It can be done with multiple grips or you can have your arms out or your palms in. Either way, it really works on your shoulders, your triceps, and your biceps in unison,” says Seth.

“Next is a decline push-up; really works with the upper part of the chest and it helps to strengthen up your chest area, as well. So, last but not least, we’re going to work on your core. So, we got feet elevated crunches; basically super simple, keep your feet elevated, rested on your chair and do as many crunches as you can until failure,” says Seth.

Any tips for anyone as they are going through this short workout routine from home?

“I recommend finding a really good breathing pattern. I’m a really big rhythm person myself and I find if I can have a good rhythm during my exercises I tend to be more focused and have a betters result at the end of my workout,” said Seth.

