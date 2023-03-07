AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – If you missed Augusta Fest there’s no need to worry, because Aiken Fest is right around the corner.

Aiken Fest will be happening at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds March 9 through the 19th.

It’s a family friendly event that will feature fair rides, food, games, and more.

Gate and ticket information have been provided.

· Gate entrance with no rides: $5 (children 5 years and younger free)

· Unlimited rides (includes gate admission): $20 (weekdays), $30 (weekends)

· Unlimited rides passes purchased online are $20 for all days

· There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

· Gates open at 5 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The fairgrounds are at 561 May Royal Drive, in Aiken. For more information on Aiken Fest, go to AikenFestival.com and the Aiken Fest Facebook page.