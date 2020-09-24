Aiken Fall Fest kicks off this October at fairgrounds

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken’s Western Carolina State Fair may not be taking place this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be fun to be had at the fairgrounds.

Aiken Fall Fest will take place from October 2nd through the 11th at the County Fairgrounds.

The event is stated to be a scaled-down affair, featuring 20 rides, games and fair food.

Reithoffer Shows, the organizers of the event, will debut their newest ride, The Beast, at the festival.

“We are happy to be able to put on a fun event for the whole family,” said Reithoffer owner Pat Reithoffer. “We will be taking many safety precautions, of course, to make sure our guests have a great experience and stay healthy.”

Safety precautions:

To keep guests healthy and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers will:

Check guests’ temperatures upon entrance.

Enforce masks: All guests must wear masks while at Aiken Fall Festival.

Encourage social distancing.

Provide plenty of hand-sanitizing stations.

Sanitize rides on a regular schedule.

Use touchless technology for credit card purchases.

Modify seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

Gates / Ticket information:

Gate entrance with no rides: $5

Gate entrance + unlimited rides: $20 ($25 on Saturday/Sunday)

There will be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

For more information on Fall Fest, check out their Facebook page.

