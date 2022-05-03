AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Equine Rescue is a non profit organization whose mission is to rescue unwanted horses who have suffered from abuse or neglect as well as working with racetracks to repurpose Off-The-Track Thoroughbreds.

The organization is holding a Derby Day fundraiser on May 7th at WingPlace at 732 East Pine Log Road, in Aiken.

The Aiken Equine Rescue Derby Party Fundraiser will feature raffles, prizes, games, food, and of course, mint juleps.

Ticket prices vary depending on whether you buy them at the door or online.

The event is on May 7th, from 4:30 pm to 8 pm.