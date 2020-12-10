Aiken Elementary Teacher arrested, charged with Trafficking Meth

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County teacher is facing charges for drug trafficking.

Sarah McKinnon was arrested on charges of Meth Trafficking after a traffic stop on Richland Avenue Saturday, Dec. 5.

McKinnon is a 2nd Grade teacher at Aiken Elementary School, with 21 years of service.

According to the incident report, she pulled over in a rental vehicle after a traffic stop following an Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputy observing the vehicle running two stop signs and making an illegal turn onto Richland.

After a K9 officer was called to the scene, 2.23 lbs. of a crystal meth-like substance wrapped in a clear plastic bag in a cardboard box intended to hold an iron were found in the vehicle.

A search of McKinnon’s person found two plastic bags in her right front pocket of a similar substance, a plastic bag of a substance believed to be marijuana at the time of the stop, two plastic bags with suspected methamphetamine in the driver door and another small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine in a black backpack with school books and a computer McKinnon claimed was her work computer for the school system.

DISTRICT STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF A DISTRICT EMPLOYEE:

This weekend, local law enforcement arrested an individual who is employed by Aiken County Public Schools. None of the alleged offenses were directly related to her employment with the District. The individual has been a teacher for twenty-one years, serving most recently at Aiken Elementary School. As is standard protocol, the employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

