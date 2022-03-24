AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken County Deputy turned in his badge this week after being cited this weekend near downtown Savannah for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Rutland, an agent with the department’s Special Operations Division and a 9-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was cited for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane by troopers with the Georgia State Patrol this Saturday, March 19th, after being pulled over near the intersection of the West Bay Street and Carolan Street in Savannah, GA, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, just a few months shy of a decade with the department, former Deputy Rutland began his career with the Sheriff’s Office in November 2012, one that came to an end when he resigned Monday, March 21, 2022.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said that, because Rutland resigned, there would be no investigation into the charges against him by the Georgia State Patrol.

WJBF was informed by the Georgia Department of Public Safety that the incident report in this case is not yet complete and approved, as of Thursday, March 24, 2022.