AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for 12-year-old Darrell McKelvin.

Darrell was last seen by his family around 11:00 am on the 2100 block of Joyner Pond Road when he left to go to another family member’s house.

Darrell is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 90 lbs. He has black hair with short twists, brown eyes and was wearing shorts and a light blue green shirt.

If you have any information, please contact Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.