Aiken County School Board approves delaying the start of the school year to August 31st

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County school leaders are officially moving the start of school back two weeks. The school board approved delaying the beginning of the school year from August 17th to August 31st.

“Even though we’ve delayed the start date of school to August 31st, it was supposed to help us get ready and have teacher have all of the cohorts prepared,” said Superintendent King Laurence.

During Wednesday’s special called meeting, Superintendent Laurence presented three academic calendar options for the 2020 – 2021 school year. Board members voted for Option B.

“We would adopt Option B, and we would restore the days of Christmas Break, the 21st, and 22nd, those days will be made up by Labor Day and January 4th,” explained Board Chairman Keith Liner. “The August 14th, we’re going to add in as a flexible teacher workday.”

Days off from school like Fall Break and Thanksgiving will be school days.

“The last day of school becomes June 11th,” said Laurence. “That shortens the school year by June 11th, and we will have graduation on the 10th and 11th.”

Registration for Aiken Innovate is closed, but the deadline for parents to register your student for the 2020-2021 school year is July 31st.

The School Board will meet again August 11th.