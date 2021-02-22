Aiken County Public Schools move to 5 day face to face instruction

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Public Schools will move to five-days a week face to face instruction beginning Monday, March 1, 2021.

Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence said, “We are in the third quarter of the school year and now more than ever our students need face-to face instruction five days a week. “We have a

plan in place to address any rise in staff and student cases on a school-by-school basis so that isolated increases in positive cases and quarantines will not affect the entire school district.”

This change does not affect students currently enrolled in virtual learning.

Superintendent Laurence said, “Having spoken with many members of our community and considered the data, the time is right to return to five-day instruction. “Over 30 school districts in South Carolina have returned to face-to-face instruction five days a week, and we have the precautions in place to do the same thing here in Aiken County.”

Students and staff who have symptoms should stay home. Parents are encouraged to monitor children for symptoms before each school day.

“This needs to be a team effort from across our organization and the community. “Anyone who feels ill or has Covid-like symptoms should always stay home and not come to school. Parents and school personnel alike should daily reinforce behaviors like mask wearing, hand washing, and maintaining distance whenever possible. We need to continue to work together to remain safe while also giving our students the instruction they need to succeed,” said Superintendent Laurence.