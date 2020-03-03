Aiken County Public Schools celebrate Read Across America week

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – It’s “Read Across America” week and in Aiken County students were treated to some special guest readers.

Different members of the community all stopped in to participate.

Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent King Laurence was also on hand to read, and told NewsChannel 6 why he thinks it’s important for the community to come out for this event.

“In bringing the community members in and having them have the oppurtunity to read to our students, it lets them see the types of things we do every day and helps them get closer to public education in Aiken County,” said Laurence.

Read Across America aims to encourage children to read more and get them excited about reading.