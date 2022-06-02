AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting that claimed the lives of a couple.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue in Aiken at 4:28pm. When officers arrived, they found a male and female dead in the master bedroom with gunshot wounds.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that 37-year-old Yoni Vargas shot his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde before shooting himself.

Mrs. Salguero-Landaverde will be autopsied in Newberry. No autopsy will be scheduled for Mr.

Vargas.

The Coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.