AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Emergency Dispatch, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has a dive team on scene along the 700 block of Old Jackson Highway searching a local body of water after a tractor was found overturned in it.

The body of water is along Old Jackson Highway between Beech Island and Jackson, SC.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF they are responded after a caller said they’d performed a wellness check on their father only to find the father’s tractor partially submerged in a body of water on the property.

According to the Aiken Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office is responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.