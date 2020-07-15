Aiken County back to school plans

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders voted 8-1 to accept the proposed back to school plan made by the Back to School Task Force.

Families are given the choice to choose between two options.

The first option allows students to partake in traditional classes two days a week and spend the remaining three days in online classes. The school would run at 50 percent capacity. Students would attend school either Monday/Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday. Friday will be virtual for all students.

The second option allows students to take classes completely online, which will be taught by local certified teachers.

For the full plan, please visit the Aiken County Public School website here.