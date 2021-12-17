Aiken County Animal Shelter holds home for the holidays adoption event Saturday

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The kennels at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are full– and the staff is hoping an event tomorrow will help find those pets homes.

Kathy Jacobs, FOTAS Program Director said, “They look at you with these eyes just asking you for your help and it’s killing us to see them sitting here without homes.”

The kennels at the Aiken County Animal Shelter are completely full. Filled with dogs like Nani, who are looking for homes.

“When I tell you each dog here is special I really mean it,” said Jacobs.

Kathy Jacobs is the program director of Friends of the Aiken County Animal Shelter. She says the holidays are usually a slow time at the shelter, but not this year.

Jacobs said, “It seems like every time we adopt one out there’s another one to take its place. They’re just coming in around the clock.”

To help find those animals homes, they’re hosting an adoption event on Saturday from 10 to 1.

“We’re super excited. It’s our home for the holidays event. We have Santa Clause coming, we’ll have refreshments, and the best part is all these furry friends are going to be fee waived,” said Jacobs.

All the animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Jacobs says the shelter needs a big turnout.

“This event is very important. These poor dogs have been here sitting in their kennels, they’re sad, they’re getting stressed, and they’re great dogs. I am really hoping, along with our whole team here, that each of these animals finds a home.”

If you’re not ready to adopt, the animal shelter is hosting a fostering event Wednesday.