AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A summer exhibition that showcases the work of local students is making it’s way to the Aiken Center for the Arts.

From August 4th – September 8th, the main gallery will showcase work from talented artists of all ages including summer art camp students, Art and Music Camp for Special Needs students, adult students and faculty.

There will be an opening reception for the gallery on August 4th from 6pm to 4pm.

The Aiken Center for the Arts has been inviting students to share their work from the 2021 and 2022 classes. Not only is this a chance for adult students and ACA instructors to display their works in the main gallery, but works will also be on sale as well.

The event showcases the wide range of talent that can be found at the art center.

Summer Art Camp is a place where children of all ages are able to explore the art process through different mediums. Throughout the summer kids and high school students tackled a wide range of art projects. Ages 4-6 got introduced to mediums inspired by and projects inspired by literature, people, faraway places, and more, while high school students got to use a pottery wheel. Art Studio Campers also got to explore mediums like printmaking, pottery, comic / anime, sculpture, watercolor and acrylic painting and textiles.

Art and Music Camp for Special Needs students will have plenty to display as well. They’ll feature both individual works and collaborative projects. Created projects included watercolor, acrylic painting, and t-shirt dyeing. This is the sixth consecutive year this camp has been held, with it’s purpose being to provide creative and artistic opportunities for individuals ages 4 through adult with physical and/or developmental disabilities.

At each exhibition at the Aiken Center for the Arts, the Aiken Artist Guild Gallery showcases works by two of its members. This exhibition will feature Cheryl Dillinger, who creates glass mosaics, and Catherine Musham, who works with acrylic, oil, gouache and watercolor.

Along with the exhibition, local author Shi Evans, will be there for a book signing to share her first novel, “Whiskey Road.”

The Aiken Center for the Arts Summer Exhibition is sure to have a lot for art lovers, as well as it being a chance for people to come out and support the artists in their families.