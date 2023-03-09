WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with any information that would lead to the recovery of a law enforcement firearm.

On February 27th, around 9:00 pm, an uniformed patrol deputy stopped in the parking lot at 1917 Augusta Road to help a motorist with a flat tire.

While grabbing his jack from the car, he took out all his equipment, including a shotgun and a Colt M4 rifle.

The rifle could be similar to the ones pictured.

After changing the tire, he left the area for another service call accidentally leaving all of the equipment in the parking lot, including both firearms.

Investigators obtained video from the business where a man was seen picking up the two guns and walking away.

On March 1st, investigators, following leads on the missing firearms, were able to recover the missing shotgun with the assistance from a tipster.

The Colt M4 Rifle remains missing.

The ACSO asks that if anyone has any information that would lead to the recovery of the rifle, you’re encouraged to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.