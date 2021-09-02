4k students in quarantine in Aiken County schools; school leaders say options are limited

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Seventeen percent of the overall student population at Aiken County Schools are now quarantining due to COVID-19.

“I don’t think that virtual instruction is as good as face-to-face instruction,” school board chairman Dr. John Bradley told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the situation. “It’s very frustrating.” Representative Melissa Oremus added.

NewsChannel 6 has learned the number of Aiken County students in quarantine is more than 4,000. The emptier hallways are being seen at several local schools —including South Aiken High.

“A large number of the cases that we’re dealing with, the student did not contract the disease while in school. They were exposed somewhere else, according to contact tracing,” Dr. Bradley shared.

School leaders say masks could be an answer. “I would be very much in favor of requiring a mask,” Dr. Bradley said.

There are other methods that can help slow the spread other than limiting the number of students in class, but their hands are tied and they believe the issue has become political and the kids are paying the price.

“We’ve never been consulted by anybody in the legislature about what we would recommend or what should be done. Not that we have any great wisdom on the matter, but I’m certain that they don’t either, but yet, They’ve chosen to go this route for political considerations, I think rather than putting the safety of the children first,” Dr. Bradley added.

“It’s basically it’s leaving it up to the parent to make the decision for what is best for their child. If you want your child in a mask in class, then that’s completely up to you. It is saying that the Delta variant is so highly contagious, that masks are not doing anything to mitigate that,” Rep. Oremus said.

Some parents have been very vocal about their opposition to not having in-person learning, even speaking with their state representative.

“I hear from parents every day who are telling me, you know, Melissa, what can we do about this? Our kids need to be face-to-face. They don’t need to be at home. I can’t be with them. I have to go to work. I can’t work from home,” Rep. Oremus shared.

The representative also has concerns about the quarantine policy. “So kids are just, are being sent home just because they may or may not have been exposed to covid. And to me, that is absolutely ridiculous. Unless you’re showing signs, you need to be at school.”

Meanwhile, there are questions about quarantining and the Aiken district is still waiting on guidance.

“We need is some clarification on the quarantine regulations,” Dr. Bradley said. “We are following the DHEC quarantine protocol and there are some words in their language in there that would seek some clarification on about how long the quarantine needs to be given certain circumstances,” he added.

The school board will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district headquarters to discuss new COVID data expected to be released Monday as well as quarantine protocols.