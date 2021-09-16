18-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

TRENTON, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner is investigating a traffic accident in Trenton that claimed the life of an 18-year-old.

The crash happened at 12:58 pm Thursday on the 3100 block of Edgefield Highway.

A 2004 Chevrolet truck with two teenagers inside was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when the driver crossed the centerline and hit the trailer of a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi-truck.

The driver, 18-year-old Timothy J. Fay was pronounced dead on the scene. Fay will be autopsied in Newberry, SC.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.