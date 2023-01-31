AIKEN, SC. (WJBF) – The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department is excited to host the 13th Annual Black History Concert on Saturday, February 25.

The event is for all ages, but adults must accompany children.

The concert will feature CSRA favorites, Preston & Weston.

There will also be a catered meal and a door prize raffle.

To purchase tickets you can visit the Odell Weeks Activities Center, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, or the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

Be sure to get your tickets early as there is limited capacity for the event.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.