Aiken County
A disabled tractor-trailer with a fuel leak has caused the closure on Whiskey Road
City Council Members are reviewing a plan to destroy and remodel the Old Aiken Hospital
Pet adoption event to be held in Aiken
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is taking in so many pets, the ones already there can’t get adopted
2 Republicans file for SC House District 84 seat
Kisner Foundation awards pair of scholarships on fundraising night at SRP Park
Second Chance Jobs program providing workforce to construct new Graniteville Elementary
Study shows changes needed in area; Aiken Tech looking to help fill gap
Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers
North Augusta Public Safety searching for suspects involved in hit and run
Former Aiken mayor’s statue unveiled
South Aiken takes the crown back, wins 4A girls soccer state championship
Signs of child sexual abuse to look out for
One person dead following motorcycle crash in Aiken County
Annual “Woofstock Doggie Derby Day” Saturday in Aiken