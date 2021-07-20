Aiken County teen killed in accident on Highway 78

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken teenager was pronounced dead after an accident on Highway 78 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Aiken County Coroner, Darryl Ables, 17-year-old Shajira Betties was the driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima. She was traveling west on Highway 78 at Cedar Branch Road when she crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound truck head-on.

Betties was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Toxicology analysis is pending. Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.