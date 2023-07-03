AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- In three weeks, on July 25, students in Aiken County will be heading back to the classroom, earlier than usual. It’s not the only change they’ll be seeing.

Kids are going back to school early because it’s the first year of the newly adopted modified calendar in Aiken County.

The school board voted to adopt the new calendar in January 2022. They wanted to reduce learning loss students can experience over the summer.

The shorter summer break will allow for more breaks during the school year.

“I’ve said for a long time, and many people have said, this summer is going to be the toughest. But after this, I think people will adjust to it. You’re going to be looking at two weeks of break after every nine weeks, basically from now on, with still seven weeks in the summer,” said Superintendent, King Laurence.

So, what else is new?

All high school in the district will be going to 4-by-4 block scheduling. This means that students will be taking only four classes at a time instead of seven classes at a time.

Laurence said the new schedule has its advantages.

“On the one side of that, students are only responsible for four classes rather than seven classes. So, we think that’s going to relieve some stress, help students to be more focused and hopefully be more engaged in those four classes,” Laurence explained. “But on the other side of that, instead of only being able to get seven classes during an academic year, they’re able to get eight classes during an academic year.”

Also new for all incoming freshman in South Carolina- a new graduation requirement. They must complete a financial literacy course in order to get their diploma.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.