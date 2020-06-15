Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect who fled hospital

Warrenville, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Jonathan D Griffin, of Aiken. Griffin is wanted for Burglary 2nd Degree, Trespassing, Malicious Injury to Personal Property, Harassment 1st Degree and Escape.

He was arrested on June 13 around 9:30 pm after an investigation into a burglary on Edisto Road. Griffin, while in custody, was last seen while being evaluated by medical staff at Aiken Regional Hospital when he fled the hospital.

Griffin was later spotted Sunday morning around 8:47 am in the area of Cemetery Road in Warrenville, SC. He fled into a wooded area near Simons Street as responding deputies began their search. The Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team and SLED is assisting with the search for Griffin. He is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, approximately 130 lbs, brown hair, and blue eyes. Griffin is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Griffin, they encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

Phone tip-1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

Web tip- www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.

Mobile tip – Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device

ACSO Mobile App-Downloaded from App Store or Google Play