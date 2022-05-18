Warrenville, Sc (WJBF)- The Aiken County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that happened on the 18 hundred block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville.

“ a few years ago there was a shooting off the driveway of the horse creek neighborhood where someone was killed“ said Bobby Griffin, who lives nearby.

Several bullet holes seen on this Honda Accord—The victim, found in her car, shot in the abdomen.

Deputies say they received the call around 9:40 this morning from the victim herself.

“ as well as a deputy pulled up on the vehicle as the dispatch was putting the call out” said Captain Eric Abdullah, Aiken County Sheriffs Office.

Bobby Griffin lives near Jefferson Davis highway says even though this is not the first shooting he feels the area is still a safe place to live.

“it doesn’t happened that often and I think we’re pretty safe” said Griffin

Investigators have not released information on if this crime was a random shooting or if the victim was the intended target.

“We’re pretty sure its not random so we believe that the suspect or suspects are known to the victim” said Captain Abdullah

Griffin says how this shooting took place — took him by surprise.

“Yeah that’s the first time I’ve seen a shooting going down a highway in this area” said Griffin.

The victim was taken to a local hospital— her condition is unknown at this time. Her name has not been released and so far no one is in custody as investigators try to piece together what happened.