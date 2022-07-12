AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the drowning death of a North Augusta man.

According to investigators, Dimitri Carter, 37, was reported missing to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Investigators say Carter was last seen in a boat in a pond in the 400 block of Storm Branch Road, Beech Island.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource divers searched the pond and called off the search due to darkness.

However, authorities say the search continued Tuesday morning and divers recovered Carter’s body from the pond shortly before 11 A.M.

Carter was charged with Murder in the death of Andrew Jones back in 2017.

Jones’ body was found on top a brush pile on Avalon Lane in Beech Island.

Carter’s drowning death is an ongoing investigation.