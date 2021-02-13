Aiken County Sheriff’s office investigate 5-year-old drowning death

AIKEN- The Aiken County Sheriff’s office along with the Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating the drowning death of 5-year-old Lindsay Riggs out of North Augusta.

This morning the Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia regarding the death of a North Augusta Child.

According to the Aiken Sheriff’s office the intial incident occurred on February 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm. At a home on the 500 hundred block of Grady Ln., Beech Island.

The child was found unresponsive in the home swimming pool and was transported by EMS to the hospital where he later died. Riggs will be autopsied Monday morning in Newberry.