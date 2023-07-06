AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Public Schools and law enforcement are fully prepared to ensure a secure academic year.

“Columbine changed all the protocols for law enforcement’s response to an active shooter event,” Aiken County Public Schools’ director of security and emergency management Vicki Gaskins said.

In 1999, ten students and one teacher were killed at Columbine High School. “So years prior, there were multiple entrances to buildings. We now consolidate to one entrance, two buildings and can try to keep all of the doors locked. We didn’t have cameras as prevalent back then, so there’s a lot of upgrades that changed,” she said.

This year, Aiken County Public Schools will introduce various new features, including upgrades, panic buttons, and safety monitors. “We’ve added weapons detectors that will be utilized in all of our buildings, also to give an added sense of security,” she added.

To bolster security efforts, six School Resource Officers have been added. “Right now, there’s a shortage in law enforcement, and that prevents us from getting all of the SROs that we would like in our buildings,” Gaskins shared.

Recent legislation removed the cap on retirement earnings for School Resource Officers, expanding the pool of eligible employees. “That cap is lifted, so they’re able to draw that full retirement check as well as their full paycheck specific to SRO only,” she said.

In June, Hammond Hill Elementary served as a training site for North Augusta Public Safety, simulating an active shooter response to prepare officers for potential threats. “The officers that participate learned about their stress response to an active shooter situation and how they need to get to the threat actor,” she shared.

School leaders urge parents and students to report any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem. “We wanna be able to track that threat down as quick as possible before the rumor mill gets hold of it. Once the rumor mill gets hold of it and it starts spreading it, it’s harder to track back down to where the original information came from so that we can determine if there’s any validity to it or unfounded,” Gaskins said.

Students will start school on July 25.