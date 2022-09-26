AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- A new career center for high schoolers will soon be built on Aiken Technical College’s campus.

The district’s original plan was just to renovate the current career center building. The Aiken County School Board had $20-million set aside for those much needed renovations.

But then they learned that the state would be giving the district $30-million from the Department of Energy settlement because of the fuel project that failed at Savannah River Site.

School board members decided to combine the money and instead put all $50-million towards building a completely new career center on Aiken Tech’s campus.

“Mr. Kenneth Lyda says at the career center we supply the kids with skills that help to pay the bills. And these are actually vocations, or skills known as vocations where- hands on trades the kids can learn such as auto mechanic, electricians, health sciences. And things of that nature, practical nature where kids can learn trades and go out and do jobs directly out of high school,” said Dr. Corey Murphy, Chief Operating Officer of Student Services at Aiken County Schools.

There was a lot of discussion to decide how to best use those funds in a way that impacted the most people.

Dr. Murphy said it only made sense to just build a new career center instead of renovating the old one.

“Our Health Sciences program is literally bursting at the seams. We need more space because health careers are just exploding right now. They can’t find enough folks so that’s why our career center is supplying those students,” he explained. “So, we’re looking forward to having more square feet and more teachers able to teach those courses.”

The new career center will go in place of an old building being torn down at Aiken Tech. The project is still in the planning phase.