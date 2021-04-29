Aiken County Schools modify outdoor mask policy

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – Following a recent update in guidance by the CDC, effective immediately the wearing of face coverings outdoors on school grounds will be optional.

Throughout the pandemic Aiken County Public Schools has been guided by the recommendations of medical and public health professionals regarding health and safety protocols and we will continue to monitor for new guidance as it is provided.

“I am pleased we have reached a point in the global pandemic when we can take such a positive step toward normalcy,” stated Aiken County Superintendent King Laurence. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and employees as health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic continue to change.”