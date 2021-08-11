Aiken County Schools eliminate mask mandate

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. ( WJBF) – Aiken County schools are officially eliminating their mask mandate.

The policy was part of the districts response to COVID last school year, but now state law prohibits individual school systems from requiring students to wear masks.

At their meeting Tuesday night, school leaders decided to do away with it.

“With the legislated proviso and the governor’s objective in the last few months, we no longer have

the ability to require mask wearing in our schools. So, having a policy that does require it will be in violation

of that law. So, the Board just voted tonight to resend that policy so that we be keeping with law.” King Lawrence, Supt. of Aiken Co. Scools

School leaders say they still encourage students to wear masks when they cannot socially distance.