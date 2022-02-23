AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – COVID-19 update: positive cases continue to decline as the Omicron spike wanes.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now pausing the Test to Stay and Quarantine protocols if a school goes two weeks with less than 10% positive cases (combined staff and students).

Positive case protocols will remain in force.

If a school is below the 10% threshold, contact tracing will be dropped as of March 1st.

Also, as of March 1st the District will no longer restrict visitors and volunteers on campuses.

Field trip and athletics restrictions will drop March 1st.

The prior COVID restrictions and protocols may be reinstated if a new variant spike occurs.