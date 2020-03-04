Aiken County School System addresses coronavirus

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – The Aiken County School System taking a pro-active approach to parents fears about spread of the coronavirus.

An automated call was delivered to all homes last night discussing the concerns and offering assurances on how the school system monitors illnesses and that they do not expect a public health emergency, but the system is ready if the need arises.

Also a part of the communication, teachers and staff are emphasizing the importance of everyday hygiene practices to avoid the spread of all illness- not just coronavirus.

Coronavirus Statement from ACSS:

Last night, I communicated with all parents/guardians, teachers, and staff about the widely-publicized coronavirus, and detailed our preventative efforts and procedures related to this public health concern. I did so through an automated call, email, text, mobile app post, and created a section of our website for information from public health officials.

You’ll see the information and what was communicated on our website, acpsd.net, under “Announcements.”

The information I shared in the call is below:

Understanding that parents/guardians, teachers, and staff may have concerns about the widely-publicized new or “novel” coronavirus, COVID-19, and how this new family of viruses could impact our community and public schools, our district administration wants to ensure you are made aware of preventative efforts and procedures in place related to this public health concern.

Any matter which potentially threatens the health and safety of our schools is of highest priority to our District. District leaders have been in consistent communication with officials at both the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the South Carolina Department of Education. According to public health officials, the risk to the general public from Coronavirus remains low.

According to DHEC and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), simple, everyday preventive actions which serve to control the spread of any respiratory virus or flu are the best defense against the spread of Coronavirus. These practices will be encouraged throughout our school campuses and workspaces. Parents/guardians are asked to please reinforce illness preventative actions at home, including:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. (If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.)

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Our team of registered nurses in schools throughout the District communicate confirmed cases of flu, viruses and other communicable illnesses with our District Nursing Supervisor, who monitors the comprehensive health of each school community and shares concerns of high illness percentages with DHEC officials to evaluate a possible public health emergency. Cleaning and disinfecting protocols specific to Coronavirus are ready to be swiftly implemented in Aiken County Public Schools, should that be necessary. We do not anticipate a public health emergency from Coronavirus in our community and appreciate the support of our students, staff members, and families in encouraging and practicing regular disease prevention to help our community stay healthy and well this season.

Please visit our website ACPSD.net and look for the Announcement with links to Coronavirus Information.

