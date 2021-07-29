Aiken County school leaders discuss COVID-19 plans for new school year

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken County students return to school on August 16th. Most of the changes of 2020 will still be in effect for 2021.

“It will look much the same, at least at the beginning of the school year,” Mike Rosier of Aiken County Schools told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

School leaders say they will stay on top of COVID-19 mitigation strategies Including having schools cleaned and disinfected regularly, air filters in all classrooms and other spaces, and social distancing. “We’ll also be limiting the number of visitors that are coming into the school buildings and things of that nature,” Rosier added.

Recently, the CDC announced they are recommending indoor masking for everyone in schools, regardless of vaccination status, due to increasing cases of the new delta variant. DHEC also saying that now. Aiken County schools are recommending that as well but not requiring them due to recently passed legislation.

“They’re not required on buses either. They are recommended of course,” he shared.

The CEO of Rural Health says not requiring masks isn’t a good idea.”I don’t support that proviso. I would not have recommended that proviso, and I know that CDC does not support that proviso,” Carolyn Emanuel-McClain said. “I think that the CDC has much better information than laypeople would have and that the governor would have, or that our legislators would have,” she added.

With spikes in COVID-19 numbers, nearly 20 people being hospitalized with COVID at Aiken Regional, and lower vaccination rates, Emanuel-McClain says it be a concern for the entire community, especially children.

“Children are getting full-blown symptoms of this variant with the COVID just like we as adults did with the regular COVID,” she said. “If we did not get the children vaccinated, Shawn, it is going to be just like the adults not being vaccinated. It will spread and there will be lots of sickness and death,” she added.

Meanwhile, there will be protocols in place in case a large number of students or staff end up with COVID-19 a local school. “We’ll have some, um, options for that for students who are quarantined, those types of things are being worked out right now. There’s nothing that fully replaces that face-to-face instruction,” Rosier said.

Superintendent King Laurence issues the following letter to families within the district: