AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Superintendent of Aiken County Schools has resigned, according to district officials.

The resignation of Dr. Sean Alford came following a special meeting where officials went into executive session for more than three hours.

Two other board members, Ahmed Samaha, and Tad Barber parted ways effective immediately, as well, according to district Communications Coordinator Mike Rosier.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alford’s resignation is effective September 13.