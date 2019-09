AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – In Aiken County Tuesday night, the school board will discuss who to appoint as their district’s top leader.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford said he was resigning effective this Friday.

3 other board members resigned as well.

At tonight’s school board meeting, members will consider who will serve as the interim, and lay out a timetable to replace Dr. Alford.

That public meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Silver Bluff High School.