Aiken County School board approves modified calendar for 2023-24 school year

AIKEN, S.C ( WJBF) — Aiken County School board members voted to approve a modified calendar for the 2023 – 2024 school year.



School board members said it will give them time to study issues and concerns parents may have before the calendar goes into effect.



” It’s a good step and we’ll see what the study says and if the study comes out and says this is a good idea for Aiken County,” Aiken County parent Jacob Nims said.



School board leaders said the modified calendar, that includes a two week after every nine weeks of school would help retain teachers and decrease burnout.



However, some board members said they are disappointed with the response they received from parents on the survey about the calendar.



Only 27 percent of parents responded and only 110 parents attended the two town hall meetings about the proposed changes.



” I think we have to be more involved with our kids activities and that includes school and being supportive of the community and the teachers and being involved with our children,” Nims said.



Nims said in the meantime he hopes the school district leaders will take concerns into consideration and analyze them before changes go into effect.



” I’m hoping that when this comprehensive plan comes out it will address those issues.”

The board still needs to vote on a calendar for the 2022-23 school year.