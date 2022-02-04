Aiken County rural fire departments get new tanker trucks

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF)- Rural volunteer fire departments in Aiken County will receive some much needed equipment– tanker trucks to carry water.

There aren’t any fire hydrants in the most rural parts of the county and volunteer fire departments need these tanker trucks to put out the fires.

As part of the Capital Projects Sales Tax Program, Aiken County bought seven new tanker trucks.

Windsor, Salley and Hollow Creek volunteer fire departments will put theirs into service soon. These trucks carry water in them, something that’s invaluable for some of the most rural parts of town that don’t have hydrants near by.

The County Administrator says they wouldn’t have been able to purchase the trucks without taxpayers.

“I just, again, stress the importance of the sales tax, particularly for capital items. That’s what we used it for. And it really is a very good way for us to be able to do these kind of projects to improve the lives of our citizens,” explained Clay Killian.

The county believes the new units will make a big difference by enhancing fire protection services in the most rural areas.

Killian praises volunteer fire fighters and said they deserve all the help the county is able to give.

“We wouldn’t have a fire service in Aiken County if we didn’t have our volunteers. They do an amazing job. They get up at all hours of the night in any kind of weather to go help their neighbors and fellow citizens. You just can’t say enough about them and we’re glad that we’re able to do this for them.”

The other fire departments receiving a new tanker are Eureka, Silver Bluff, New Holland and Monetta volunteer fire departments. They are all expected to arrive by the summer.